How June 1 U.S. soybean stocks might translate to demand: Braun

A bushel of soybeans are shown on display in the Monsanto research facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri, U.S. on July 28, 2014.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Many industry analysts were surprised that healthy U.S. soybean demand did not prompt USDA to raise old-crop exports in its June update. But when the U.S. Department of Agriculture publishes its quarterly grain stocks report on Friday, the results will have demand implications for old-crop soybeans beyond just exports.

Friday's report will reflect U.S. grain and oilseed supplies as of June 1. The average trade guess for soybean stocks as of June 1, 2017, is 983 million bushels.

If realized, this would mark the third-largest inventory for that date, trailing only 2007 and 2006. And it would be 13 percent higher than current third-place 2016, when June 1 soybean reserves tallied 872 million bushels.

March 1, 2017, soybean stocks were exactly 13 percent larger than on the same date one year earlier. This implies that analysts have assumed a similar rate of domestic soybean use relative to supply for the spring of 2017 as in the same period in 2016.

Soybeans are used for two purposes in the United States: exports and crushing for protein-rich meal and oil. Although monthly crush numbers have somewhat disappointed in recent months, springtime crush measured against expectations to exactly the same degree as during spring 2016.

But shipments and bookings have been stronger than year-ago, supporting the argument that USDA needs to increase its 2016/17 export target of 2.05 billion bushels. One factor supporting U.S. demand of late is that farmers in top-exporting Brazil have been reluctant sellers of their bumper crop as prices and exchange rates are unfavorably low.

U.S. export sales to date for the 2016/17 marketing year have surpassed USDA’s target to a greater degree than in years past, and weekly export inspections have been elevated since April relative to previous years, reflecting the lower availability of Brazilian supplies.

JULY ADJUSTMENTS

If USDA reveals tighter-than-expected June 1 soybean stocks on Friday, the assumption by analysts might be that 2016/17 exports will rise by a somewhat proportional degree in the agency’s July update.

But it is not that simple.

For one, the correlation between lower-than-expected June 1 stocks and an export increase in July is difficult to discern. USDA has lowered old-crop soybean exports in July only once since 2005 but has increased it nine times. The disparity between analyst stock guesses and the actual June 1 supply does not appear to have any bearing on the degree to which exports increased in the next month, either.

But supply disappearance does not have to show up in exports or crush. In its supply and demand updates following stock reports, USDA notoriously shuffles supply in and out of residual – a category that contains unaccounted-for demand.

Soybean residual is relatively small, usually never larger than 100 million bushels, but USDA’s June-to-July residual adjustments have generally been larger than adjustments to either exports or crush. And changes to this category in July have the best – and perhaps the only – relationship to the trade bias on June 1 stocks of any item on the balance sheet.

Although slimmer June 1 inventory might confirm that soybean demand is truly as healthy as it appears, whether that ends up reflected in exports, crush, or residual is less important when it comes to the end game: ending stocks.

As long as the stocks report is not bearish for soybeans, USDA is likely to trim 2016/17 soybean carryout – estimated at a decade-high 450 million bushels – in its July update based on past habits. The agency has lowered old-crop ending stocks in 14 of the past 20 Julys and left it unchanged in another three.

June 1 stocks were extremely bearish in at least two of the three years in which USDA increased carryout from June to July, so the outcome of Friday’s report will set the tone for USDA’s supply and demand update on July 12.