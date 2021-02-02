Column: Record new-crop U.S. soybean sales fly under radar versus China’s corn haul

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - China bought an astounding amount of U.S. corn last week and some market-watchers believe even more sales are possible, but these historic deals have somewhat overshadowed the fact that domestic export demand for the upcoming marketing year is already on a record pace.

Soybeans are harvested from a field on Hodgen Farm in Roachdale, Indiana, U.S. November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

This increases pressure on new-crop supplies and this year’s U.S. harvest, where soybean acres will be battling against those of corn as farmers weigh the profitability potential. Robust demand already setting up for 2021-22 raises the risk of U.S. stockpiles remaining thin even with a large boost in soybean acres.

Corn is getting all the attention when it comes to old-crop futures. The most-active CBOT contract is up 6% since the wildly bullish U.S. government reports last month, but soybeans have fallen 4%. However, in the new-crop contracts, both have drifted 2% lower since the Jan. 12 data.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed through its daily reporting system a total of 5.85 million tonnes of U.S. corn sold to China for delivery in 2020-21. Mixed in with those sales were two comparatively modest soybean sales to China of 132,000 tonnes each for delivery in 2021-22.

As of Jan. 21, U.S. exporters had sold 3.6 million tonnes of soybeans for shipment in the 2021-22 cycle beginning Sept. 1, with 37% to China and 50% to unknown destinations.

Last year by the same week, there were only 306,265 tonnes sold for 2020-21, predominantly to unknown and none explicitly to China. The previous record for the date was about 3.4 million tonnes in 2014.

By comparison, new-crop corn sales stood at 803,433 tonnes on Jan. 21, an 11-year low for the date and about half of 2014’s late January record. All but one cargo is destined for Mexico.

In the week ended Jan. 21, new-crop bean sales totaled 1.56 million tonnes, the largest-ever new-crop sales week this early in the year. China accounted for 37% of that total, and the other primary destinations were unknown and the Netherlands.

Weekly sales volumes that large for the next marketing year virtually never occur until July or later. And when they happen, similar to the nearly 3 million-tonne deal to China in late January 2011, it was following a trip by a Chinese delegation to the United States. Other similar agreements were inked in February 2012 and December 2014, but no such ceremonies are occurring this year.

For the 2020-21 marketing year, an above-average 95% of USDA’s full-year soybean export target had been sold by Jan. 21, prompting ideas that the agency might have to increase the already-record forecast. There is barely any room to do that with ending stocks projected at a seven-year low of 140 million bushels, but any further trimming reduces carry-in for 2021-22.

NOT ENOUGH ACRES?

The critical underplanting of U.S. soybeans in 2019 due to the wet spring conditions was perhaps the single-largest factor in reducing domestic stockpiles from record highs to near record lows. Disappointing yields in both 2019 and 2020, combined with both lighter-than-expected area last year and the return of strong Chinese demand, all acted to quickly deplete supplies.

Some analysts have been offering early estimates of 2021 U.S. plantings over the last several months. The most recent came from analytics firm IHS Markit late last month, pegging soybean acres at 90.08 million, up 8% on the year.

An area of 90 million acres plus USDA’s 2021 trend yield of 50.6 bushels per acre would result in a record crop of about 4.5 billion bushels, well above 2020’s 4.135 billion.

But with the current year’s use forecast at 4.56 billion bushels, also an all-time high, it is not hard to see that a record crop alone might not be sufficient to significantly pad stocks year-on-year without a decrease in demand.

USDA in October had tentatively slated 89 million acres of soybeans for 2021, though prices for soybeans and other competing crops have risen since then while stockpiles have shrunk.

USDA will come out with fresh but unofficial views of U.S. supply and demand, including plantings, during its annual outlook forum on Feb. 18-19. That event is virtual this year and is open to the public.

Monday was the first day of the price discovery period for U.S. corn and soybeans that will be active the entire month, and those prices will factor in to planting decisions this spring. December corn settled at $4.47-3/4 per bushel and November soybeans finished at $11.54 per bushel.

If those prices carried through the month, the 2021 insurance guarantees to U.S. farmers would be a seven-year high for corn and an eight-year high for soy. New-crop futures in February rarely move more than 5% from their January averages.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.