Column: Record-setting CBOT soy rally working on U.S. acreage surge for 2021 - Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) - Chicago-traded soybeans have been on an uncharacteristic run over the last several weeks, breaking through double-digit prices for the first time in the U.S.-China trade war era, possibly incentivizing U.S. producers to significantly boost bean plantings next year.

The recent rally is unprecedented. On Wednesday, most-active November soybeans finished at $10.11-1/4 per bushel, up 15% since the Aug. 12 report from the U.S. government. Those August numbers provide the first in-depth view of the season on U.S. harvest prospects and generally remove a lot of supply uncertainty.

That 15% surge in futures is likely a record in percentage terms for the period from the August crop report to Wednesday’s date, as no equivalent instance was found in at least the last 40 years. Recent years that were the closest to this year’s jump were 2013, 2007 and 2003.

The August soybean numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture were certainly more bearish than bullish, but the market was already thinking that the U.S. crop would be smaller than projected and at the same time, China was making large, frequent purchases of the American oilseed.

The bookings by top soy buyer China have not slowed, and most-active soybeans on Wednesday hit their highest mark since June 4, 2018, about a month before Beijing slapped heavy import tariffs on U.S. soy.

ACREAGE LIFT

There is plenty of time for things to change, but as it stands, the ratio of new-crop 2021 CBOT soybeans to corn favors soybean plantings next spring by the largest degree in three years. That ratio indicates relative profitability among the two crops and is a decent predictor of acreage shifts long before planting begins.

The 2021 ratio finished at an all-time high of 2.49 on Wednesday, while the 2020 ratio ended at 2.72, close to the early August top of 2.75. Traditionally, values of 2.5 and above distinctly favor soybeans and those below 2.3 favor corn. (tmsnrt.rs/2Rxu5rR)

Next year’s ratio is the strongest for the date in three years, though below that of four years ago. High implied soybean profitability in late 2016 to early 2017 and late 2017 to early 2018 led to record U.S. acreage of the oilseed in 2017 and 2018.

A Farm Futures magazine survey this week indicated 2021 U.S. soybean plantings at 87.9 million acres and corn at 91.8 million. That survey was taken July 14-27, when the new-crop ratio was elevated though less so than now, so the recent price action would increasingly support the outlook.

That soy acreage would be the third-largest behind 2017 and 2018 and would be a 5% increase on the year. In 2017, soy acres rose 8% from what had been a record in 2016, reaching 90.2 million. Area dropped 1% in 2018 to 89.2 million acres, though that was still well above any pre-2017 level.

The idea of a strong 2021 soy acreage boost has additional support in the fact that 2020 soy acres surprised the market to the low side more than once, and supplies will likely be lower than originally thought due to a smaller harvest and strong demand.