Trade tiff has market over-thinking slow U.S. soy sales to China – Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans has slowed significantly in the past couple of weeks, worrying some market participants that this is a hint of things to come amid the ongoing trade friction between the two countries.

But perhaps they have forgotten that sluggish Chinese business is normal for U.S. soy merchants at this time of year, and there are additional factors outside the U.S.-China trade tension at play.

It is possible that Chinese importers are aggressively avoiding U.S. beans at the moment, but given the timing of the dispute over tariffs, it is hard to say for sure. Further, the time of year makes it difficult to assess the exact impacts of the trade spat on the U.S. export program.

In response to the United States’ proposed $50 billion in tariffs against Chinese goods earlier this month, Beijing quickly fired back its own list of U.S. products subject to duties, which included soybeans. U.S. soybean exports to China were valued at $12.4 billion in 2017.

From China’s standpoint, right now might actually be the best time of year to threaten U.S. soybeans since they are mostly non-essential. Every March, U.S. soybean shipments wind down while Brazil’s freshly harvested crop heads to the ports and the South American country becomes the primary world supplier until about September.

Through April 19, Chinese buyers amassed net cancellations of U.S. soybeans for the second week in a row, totaling 62,700 tonnes over the two weeks.

But China is not focused on U.S. beans this time of year and cancellations of previous bookings are not uncommon, so analysts and traders should not read too far into the situation.

In the previous four years, China’s purchases of U.S. soybeans between mid-April and the end of the marketing year in August accounted for less than 5 percent of its annual total, on average. (tmsnrt.rs/2FiXSvU)

In addition, U.S. shipments of soybeans to China during the final five months of its marketing year accounted for 10 percent or less of the total yearly volume sent to the East Asian country. (tmsnrt.rs/2Jsaljk)

FEAR DEBUNKING

One of the alleged signs that China is avoiding U.S. soybeans is that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not flashed a daily soybean sale to China in more than two weeks.

This could be expected, though, because China buys from Brazil at this time of year. In 2017, USDA did not explicitly announce a daily soybean sale to China between March 31 and July 14. Only one such sale was announced during April 2016.

Concern also stemmed from the diversion of U.S. sorghum-loaded vessels earlier this week that had been en route to China. Beijing slapped tariffs on U.S. sorghum imports beginning on April 18, which could have affected up to a dozen cargoes that had set sail in the days and weeks prior.

But these sorghum-based fears should not be projected onto soybeans. China can afford to substitute U.S. sorghum as feed grain is plentiful and cheap globally. However, it would be nearly impossible for China to shut out U.S. beans for too long because of the immense quantities it requires.

On Tuesday, March 2018 import data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed the United States had lost a significant share of its typical soybean business to Brazil. U.S. product accounted for 55 percent of China’s haul last month compared with 67 percent in March 2017 and 75 percent in March 2016.

This should be unrelated to the trade tensions, though, as it takes about a month for U.S. soybeans to load, sail, and disembark in China. Any cargo that was processed in March likely left the United States in February, before soybeans were involved in the dispute.

Chinese purchases of U.S. beans have lagged since the 2017-18 marketing year began in September, particularly in relation to the previous year, and it is important to remember why.

For one, Brazil’s 2016 crop fell slightly short of expectations due to drought, and U.S. shippers benefited later that year. Also, the quality of the 2017 U.S. harvest was not as strong as in the previous couple of years, yielding lower protein and oil content upon crushing.

CONSIDER THE BENEFITS

Brazilian premiums over Chicago prices have surged to unusually high levels as a result of the U.S.-China trade fallout. If Chinese crushers want to avoid U.S. soybeans for now in favor of Brazil, they will have to pay the price.

But perhaps not everyone would enjoy higher Brazilian prices, and this could drive more non-China customers to the United States over the next several months.

This has already started to happen to some extent. In a rare move, drought-stricken Argentina booked a handful of U.S. cargoes over the last couple of weeks, despite its proximity to Brazil.

Indonesia’s purchase of 133,300 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in the week ended April 19 was its largest such volume since February 2016. Year-to-date sales to No. 2 buyer Mexico are 15 percent larger than at this time last year.