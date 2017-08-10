USDA may lowball U.S. soybean yield on Thursday: Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - By the time the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) publishes its U.S. soybean yield estimate on Thursday, the figure might already be stale based on the recent improvement in conditions.

USDA will publish its first objective yield estimates for 2017-18 U.S. corn and soybeans in its crop production report on Thursday at noon EDT (1600 GMT). The agency’s August view on corn and soybean yields is one of the most hotly anticipated items of the year as the United States is the leading grower of both.

In its new-crop balance sheets for U.S. soybeans, USDA has been plugging in its long-term trend line yield of 48 bushels per acre (bpa) since the first 2017-18 estimates were published several months back. If this yield is realized, it would be 8 percent lower than last year’s record, but tied with 2015’s result, which was a record at the time.

Industry analysts now seem certain that the only direction for that number is down.

A poll of 22 analysts conducted by Reuters last week reveals the consensus expectation for USDA to cut yields to 47.5 bpa on Thursday.

Three analysts see the agency maintaining its 48 bpa while the rest gave lower estimates, with 46.9 bpa as the lowest.

But not one of the analysts surveyed expect that Thursday’s yield will come in above 48 bpa, which is not unreasonable given that crop conditions steadily fell by ten percentage points from late June throughout July.

USDA’s past habits indeed suggest a lower number might be likely on Thursday, though 2017 yield may not actually fall below 48 bpa in the long run.

IMPROVING CONDITIONS

USDA’s weekly crop conditions provide one of the only up-to-date, quantifiable measures of how the soybean crop is doing throughout the season.

As of July 30, some 59 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was in good or excellent condition - the last figure analysts had available before submitting their guesses for USDA’s August yield. That was up two percentage points from the previous week’s 57 percent, which had been the lowest rating of the year thus far.

As of Aug. 6, this rating had risen to 60 percent.

However, the recent turnaround in conditions may not be reflected in USDA’s August yield based on how it forms the estimate. The yield figure USDA will publish on Thursday represents expectations as of Aug. 1.

It will incorporate the survey results of up to 25,000 producers conducted during the last week of July and first week of August.

USDA, MARKET TRENDS

If soybean condition scores continue to improve each week, the August yield could be USDA’s lowest such estimate going forward. In the last three years, the August number was the lowest of the season while the September one was the lowest in the two seasons before that.

Overall, the market is fairly good at capturing the direction of USDA’s August soybean yield, which gives more confidence that the agency will likely lower yield on Thursday. Since 1999, analysts have gotten the direction wrong five times.

In 2015, they predicted USDA would lower soybean yield from the figure published in its July report, but the August yield instead came in higher. The other four times - 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2008 - analysts had expected an increase in yield, but USDA reduced it instead.

(For a graphic on 'Trade predictions for U.S. soybean yield in August vs USDA actual, 1999-2017' click reut.rs/2ftoSSf)

But beyond August, betting against higher yields has not proven fruitful in recent times.

Final U.S. soybean yield came in higher than USDA’s August peg in 12 of the last 15 years, suggesting the agency may have a habit of underestimating the soybean crop early on.

In addition to polling industry analysts on what they think USDA will say on Thursday, Reuters also asked analysts to provide their own estimate of final soybean yield.

Of the 19 respondents, only one believes final yield will come in above the 48-bpa trend and another has it at trend, but the remaining 17 think the number is headed lower.

HELP FROM WEATHER NEEDED

For final soybean yield to come in above trend - or even above USDA’s August prediction - the weather must be cooperative over the next several weeks.

The first half of August, the most important month for soybean yield development, will be favorably cool for most growing regions. But the rains are going to be the big question mark going forward.

Abundant rainfall in August usually leads to big soybean yields, but the weather forecasts of late have not been generous with the rainfall.

Unlike corn, which prefers a steady rainfall throughout the summer, soybeans can be just fine with one or two big rains in August, though they cannot wait too long for them either.

The 2012 harvest provides a perfect example for what a shot of moisture can do for the beans in August. In the first week of the month, only 29 percent of the crop was considered in good or excellent condition amid a historic drought which smoked the corn that year.

But the remnants of a hurricane moved inland from the Gulf of Mexico in late August and brought much needed moisture to several soybean-growing states. As such, final soybean yield landed 11 percent higher than what USDA had pegged in August.

Comparing the corn and soybean results from 2012 shows just how much the late-summer soaking saved the beans from complete devastation. Final soybean yield fell about 11 percent below the long-term trend while corn losses were closer to 25 percent.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)