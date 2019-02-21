DowDuPont wins final OK for global launch of new GMO soybean: industry officials

CHICAGO (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc has won the final international regulatory approval needed, from the Philippines, for a global launch of a new line of genetically engineered soybeans, U.S. seed industry executives said on Thursday.

The approval means seed companies will be able to sell the soybeans, named Enlist E3, to farmers as soon as this spring without worrying about taking extra steps to keep the harvests out of export markets.

Enlist E3 soy, marketed by DowDuPont’s agriculture unit Corteva Agriscience, will eventually shake up the $40 billion U.S. soybean market - half of which is controlled by rival Bayer AG’s Xtend brand.

Enlist E3 is the first soybean genetically modified to withstand sprays from three popular weed chemicals - 2,4-D, glyphosate and glufosinate. DowDuPont co-developed the soybean seed with a smaller company, Iowa-based MS Technologies.

Harry Stine, the chief executive of Stine Seed who is affiliated with MS Technologies, said in an email that the Philippines had approved Enlist E3 imports.

“Obviously we’re very excited about that and proceeding with plans to get seed in growers’ hands,” said David Thompson, marketing and sales director for Stine Seed, in a phone call.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation said Corteva received a certificate of approval from the Philippines that confirms buyers there can import Enlist E3 soy harvests.

A news release about the approval is expected later on Thursday from Corteva and MS Technologies, said Joe Merschman, president of MS Technologies.

Biotech seed makers seek approval from importers such as the Philippines before launching new products because countries can reject shipments of unapproved varieties.

China has historically been the No. 1 importer of U.S. soybeans and approved Enlist E3 in January. However, the Philippines last year was the top buyer of processed U.S. soymeal, used primarily to feed livestock.

The Philippines issued new regulations for genetically modified products such as Enlist in 2016, and the process involves input from more government officials. Some applications can take years to process.

The regulatory review, along with supply constraints, may limit U.S. plantings of Enlist E3 soybeans this spring because many farmers have already placed their orders for seed.

U.S. farmers are expected to grow soybeans across 85 million acres this year, down 4.7 percent from 2018, as the U.S-China trade dispute has hurt soy prices, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday.