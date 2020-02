FILE PHOTO: King Felipe of Spain during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will host Spain’s King Felipe on April 21 for a state visit, the White House said in an announcement on Tuesday.

According to the announcement the visit “will celebrate our two countries’ close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today’s global challenges.”