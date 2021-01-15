Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Media and Telecoms

Net proceeds in key U.S. spectrum auction tops $80 billion

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said that the first phase in the largest auction of mid-band 5G spectrum to date had raised a record $80.9 billion in gross proceeds.

The spectrum is key to next-generation 5G wireless networks and the bidding exceeds the prior highest spectrum auction that netted $44.9 billion. Winning bidders must also pay the costs of clearing the spectrum held by existing satellite users and $9.7 billion in incentive payments.

Verizon Communications and AT&T are expected to be among the major winners of spectrum in the auction.

Reporting by David Shepardson

