U.S. prosecutors probing global sports corruption: NYT

(Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors are conducting an extensive probe into global sports corruption, including at FIFA, the global governing body for soccer, and the international and U.S. Olympics organizations, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a grand jury subpoena.

As part of the probe, the Justice Department is looking at possible racketeering, money laundering and fraud charges related to two track and field world championship events and the business executives who have consulted on bids for various other elite competitions, according to the subpoena, the Times reported. The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, which has previously investigated FIFA and systematic doping in Russia.