Amazon hits $1 trillion market value milestone

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday became the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in stock market value, just weeks after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) hit the same milestone on Aug. 2.

Shares in the world’s largest online retailer last traded up 1.4 percent at $2,041.68. Its shares hit the $2050.2677 level to give its stock a value of $1 trillion.

Amazon crossed the $2,000 threshold for the first time on Aug. 30 after doubling its price in just 10 months. Amazon shares first hit $1,000 on Oct. 27, 2017. It first reached $100 on Oct. 23, 2009.