September 4, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Amazon hits $1 trillion market value milestone

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday became the second U.S. company to reach $1 trillion in stock market value, just weeks after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) hit the same milestone on Aug. 2.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Shares in the world’s largest online retailer last traded up 1.4 percent at $2,041.68. Its shares hit the $2050.2677 level to give its stock a value of $1 trillion.

Amazon crossed the $2,000 threshold for the first time on Aug. 30 after doubling its price in just 10 months. Amazon shares first hit $1,000 on Oct. 27, 2017. It first reached $100 on Oct. 23, 2009.

Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Bill Rigby and Susan Thomas

