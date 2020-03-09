Business News
March 9, 2020 / 5:36 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Exclusive: CBOE VIX index froze at open: exchange official

FILE PHOTO: People walk by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Global Markets headquarters building in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Hirtzer

(Reuters) - Trading in options on Wall Street’s fear gauge was impossible in the first minutes of Monday’s session due to a complete absence of prices from the market makers on whom trading depends, a representative of index operator CBOE Global Markets Inc (CBOE.Z) said.

CBOE Senior Trade Desk Specialist Ryan Stone told Reuters that VIX options were tradable at 9:51 am ET (1351 GMT) but a lack of liquidity led to a lag of about seven minutes until the first trade, around 9:58 am ET.

The VIX surged after trading resumed to its highest level since December 2008 after trading in the S&P 500 .SPX was halted for 15 minutes following its open as panic selling due to the spreading coronavirus triggered circuit breakers.

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha

