August 21, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

U.S. stock futures open lower after Cohen pleads guilty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures opened lower late on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other charges.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan, New York City, U.S. August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Separately, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of eight charges of tax and bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

S&P e-mini futures EScv1 were down 0.3 percent, suggesting that Wall Street may open in negative territory on Wednesday.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler

