Business News
May 17, 2019 / 7:36 PM / in 12 minutes

U.S. stocks drop late in session on trade uncertainty

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street shares extended losses in late trade on Friday after CNBC reported that the next round of U.S.-China negotiations was in flux, looking set to end a seesaw week the same way they started with selling on worries about the escalating trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.85 points, or 0.33%, to 25,777.83, the S&P 500 lost 14.42 points, or 0.50%, to 2,861.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.50 points, or 0.91%, to 7,826.55.

Reporting by Alden Bentley; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below