SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.33 percent late on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he was replacing his national security advisor.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster speaks at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, U.S. March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump tweeted that he was replacing National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea, and a hard line against Russia.