Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, U.S., August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures EScv1 fell 1.5 percent as trading resumed late on Wednesday after Apple (AAPL.O) cut its forecast for the holiday quarter.

Apple dropped 7.5 percent and iPhone component suppliers also fell as investors worried about softer demand across the technology industry.