March 26, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

S&P 500 futures rise on report US, China negotiating over trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. S&P 500 mini futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with broad risk aversion that shook financial markets last week easing a little following reports that suggested the United States and China were seeking trade solutions.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Beijing and Washington have started negotiating to improve U.S. access to Chinese markets, following days of threats over trade.

Wall Street tumbled on Friday as investors, nervous about a potential U.S. trade war with China, shying away from risk. [.N]

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk

