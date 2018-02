SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - S&P 500 stock index e-mini futures EScv1 dipped 0.25 percent late on Wednesday after the regular trading session, suggesting U.S. stocks might lose ground at the beginning of the next trading session.

Earlier on Wednesday, the S&P 500 .SPX index ended down 0.50 percent, with Wall Street spooked about a recent retreat in stock prices as U.S. Treasury bond yields resumed their rise.