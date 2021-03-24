Jefferies dramatically increases GameStop price target

(Reuters) - Two months after a stock-buying frenzy sent shares of GameStop surging, analysts at Jefferies have raised their price target on the company nearly twelve-fold, making them a standout among those that cover the video game retailer.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of a GameStop store in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City, New York, U.S. January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Zieminski

Jefferies analysts Stephanie Wissink and Anna Glaessgen on Wednesday raised their price target on GameStop to $175 a share from $15, saying the jump is based on an assumption that the company would beef up its online sales.

GameStop shares were last down 18.6% at $147.96 on Wednesday, a day after the company released its quarterly results and said it is evaluating the possibility of a stock sale. Jefferies was assigned by GameStop in December to work on a potential stock sale.

The price target makes Jefferies an outlier among other firms covering the Grapevine, Texas-based company. The median price target among seven analysts covering GameStop is $25, up from $13 on Tuesday, according to data from Refinitiv.

GameStop shares are up almost 700% this year, though below their all-time high of $483 reached on Jan. 28.

“Our thesis is simply that rebalancing sales away from video game software/hardware will deliver superior gross margins,” the analysts wrote.

Their “upside scenario” sees factors such as the company successfully shifting its sales mix towards collectibles, accessories and digital.

Jefferies came up with the new price target by recasting its valuation method to focus on a sales multiple, rather than Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, and including assumptions that GameStop’s e-commerce would grow sharply, with the transfer of 50% of its 2020 store sales to its online business.

The analysts applied a 20% discount to GameStop compared with other e-commerce companies, implying a 3.4 times sales multiple to come up with the $175 price target. The analysts kept a “Hold” rating on the stock.

At the same time, “changes in leadership at the board, executive, and operational levels are signals of a full reimagining of GME’s enterprise model,” the analysts wrote.

Top shareholder and board member Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet supplies retailer Chewy Inc, is trying to transition GameStop into an e-commerce juggernaut.

Turnaround supporters say the U.S. gaming market, estimated by Newzoo to be worth $41.3 billion at the end of 2020, has room for an online company that better understands gamer needs and can sell products ranging from $120 gaming mice to customized, water-cooled PCs costing thousands.

Still, Cohen is expected to face an uphill battle as more consumers move to downloading games digitally or streaming them.