Instant View: S&P 500 trades above January high at new record

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 .SPX stock index rose as much as 0.57 percent on Tuesday to 2,873.23, putting it above its previous record high of 2,872.87 on Jan. 26. Bolstered by quarterly earnings reports and a rise in stock buybacks, the benchmark S&P 500 has gained over 2 percent in the past month.

The New York Stock Exchange building is seen from Wall Street in Lower Manhattan in New York, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Closing above the January high would mean that the benchmark index ended a correction on Feb. 8, according to some investors.

COMMENTS:

MIKE BAILEY, DIRECTOR OF RESEARCH, FBB CAPITAL PARTNERS, BETHESDA, MARYLAND

“We’re checking all the boxes: fundamentals, macro data, geopolitical. I think we’re lined up pretty nicely right now. We just exited a pretty good quarterly earnings season. The macro data is consistent that we’re in a nice band, avoiding overheating or underheating. The real fear factors more recently have been Turkey and the trade war. But now that major risks are off the table, when you line up all the factors, stock valuations are pretty reasonable.”

“I do wonder if we’re seeing a little bit of a FOMO (fear of missing out) rally. Maybe investors had forgotten we’re about to be in the biggest bull run ever. Perhaps some money is coming off the sidelines as more people are wanting to participate.”

MICHAEL O’ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, JONESTRADING, GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT

“Every time we make a new high, it’s considered a bullish event, but I don’t think you can make a forecast based upon that. Most people have been pretty bullish, even to the point of complacency. I don’t think that’s going to change.”

“The key thing to note is that when we hit the high in January, the rally was much more broad-based than it is today. We’re relying on fewer companies to generate additional gains. When you see a company stumble in the leadership group, like Facebook did or like Netflix did after earnings, you have to be careful.”

JIM STRUGGER, DERIVATIVES STRATEGIST, MKM PARTNERS, NEW YORK

“People (in the options market) are looking for further upside. There is no hint of concern out there. It feels like 2017 when we say that, but it’s true. You look across the major indices, in terms of ETFs and what’s trading, it just looks like upside.”

MARC POUEY, SENIOR US EQUITY STRATEGIST, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, NEW YORK

“When markets hit euphoria, that typically coincides with market peaks. From all the indicators I look at we are not at euphoria. Sentiment to me means the market has further to run.”

OLIVER PURSCHE, CEO, BRUDERMAN BROTHERS, NEW YORK

“I think it makes sense, you’ve had 24.6 pct earnings growth and some of the headwinds that have been plaguing markets and keeping them down – mainly trade war with China – at least for now seem to ebb a little bit in the sense that there are further talks planned. So markets reaching higher is logical and makes sense.

“As with anything else there are a lot of developments and investors ought to be somewhat careful. One of the areas of concern is that there’s still a relatively narrow breadth in the market in terms of leadership. So you want to take that into account. It’s certainly positive for the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq outperforming the S&P 500 and the Dow from a technical perspective.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: The S&P was up 0.49 percent, slipping a bit from its highs. The Dow .DJI was up 0.46 percent. The Nasdaq .IXIC was up 0.9 percent.

TREASURIES: The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note ticked down slightly to 2.8478 but was still up on the day

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar index was off 0.61 percent