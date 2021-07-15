Moderna to join S&P 500, shares jump after hours

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc will join the S&P 500 index as of the start of trading on July 21, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement on Thursday.

Moderna shares rose 6% in extended trade after the announcement. The COVID-19 vaccine maker’s stock has surged over 150% this year, elevating its market capitalization to about $100 billion.

Britain’s AstraZeneca said last December it would acquire U.S. biotech Alexion in a $39 billion deal.