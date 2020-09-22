Muddy Waters' Carson Block to roll out internet TV channel for short selling

FILE PHOTO: Carson Block, Chief Investment Officer, Muddy Waters Capital LLC., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Muddy Waters Research founder Carson Block on Wednesday will launch Zer0es TV, an internet video channel dedicated to informing investors about the mechanics and processes of short-selling.

A promotional video for the new channel, which will be free, said short-selling needs to be explained in detail so that investors can understand the issues and make decisions about how to protect themselves.

“This is the information that nobody else in the marketplace has any incentive to give you, except for activist short sellers,” Block said on the video.

Short sellers such as Block do extensive research on companies they think are over-valued or have engaged in fraudulent practices. The strategy entails borrowing stock to sell, then buying it back later at a lower price for a profit.

RealVision.com, a website dedicated to investing through the use of video, will be the production arm for Zer0es TV, which will have both live and pre-recorded content, said Stefan Prelog, a spokesman for Zer0es TV.

“This video channel is the go-to place for anything to do with short-selling,” a blurb on a RealVision web page says. “Nothing is off limits and nothing is watered down.”