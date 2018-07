SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures dropped 0.85 percent late on Wednesday, suggesting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC would fall when trading opens on Thursday morning.

FILE PHOTO: A woman passes by the Nasdaq Market Site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

After the bell, Facebook (FB.O) slumped 21 percent following its quarterly report, setting off a cascade of selling in technology and other high-growth stocks listed on the Nasdaq, including Amazon (AMZN.O), Netflix (NFLX.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O).