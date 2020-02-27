NYSE Arca resolves delay in trades reported to OCC options clearinghouse

FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district in New York City, U.S., May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The NYSE Arca options exchange said on Thursday that it had resolved a delay in trades being reported to the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) for options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY.P).

The exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), had previously stated that the delay had been in place since about 12:40 p.m. ET (1740 GMT).

NYSE Arca has now resumed reporting trades of SPY options to the OCC in real time, the exchange said in an email update. SPY options trades occuring between 12:44 p.m. ET (1744 GMT) and 1:44 p.m. ET (1844 GMT) were in the process of being reported.