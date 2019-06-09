S&P 500 futures jump as trading resumes after Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. equity futures rose when trading resumed on Sunday after the United States and Mexico struck a deal late Friday to avert a tariff war, with Mexico agreeing to meet U.S. demands to stem the flow of illegal Central American migrants.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to impose 5% import tariffs on all Mexican goods starting on Monday if Mexico did not commit to do more to tighten its borders.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.62% at 6:12 p.m. EDT (2212 GMT) on volume of 16,610 contracts.