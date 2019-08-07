Stock short-sellers net $24.75 billion gain from Aug. 5 selloff: S3 Partners

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short-sellers targeting U.S. stocks logged a one-day paper profit of $24.75 billion on the selloff on Aug. 5, according to data from financial technology and analytics firm S3 Partners.

Wall Street slumped on Monday after a fall in China’s yuan currency and U.S. President Donald Trump’s vow to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods sparked fears about an extended U.S.-China trade war.

Equities short-sellers’ strong returns on Monday reduced their year-to-date paper losses to $91.24 billion, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

Despite their recent weakness, U.S. stocks have had a strong year so far and the benchmark S&P 500 index is up nearly 14% for the year.

Short-sellers targeting U.S. Exchange Trade Funds (ETFs) logged a one-day paper profit of $3.40 billion on Monday, taking their year-to-date paper loss to $14.48 billion, according to data from Partners.