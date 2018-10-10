Trump calls stock sell-off a correction, says Fed 'crazy'

ERIE, Pa. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday’s stock market sell-off was a correction that was long awaited, and that the Federal Reserve, which has been raising interest rates, has gone “crazy.”

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One prior to departing Washington from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Actually it’s a correction that we’ve been waiting for for a long time, but I really disagree with what the Fed is doing,” Trump told reporters before a political rally in Pennsylvania.

“I think the Fed has gone crazy,” Trump said.