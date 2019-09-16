Factbox: TVIX - The No. 1 volatility-linked exchange traded product

(Reuters) - The price of a popular exchange-traded note that tracks stock market volatility has gotten out of sync with its underlying futures, evoking memories of a volatility surge that accompanied a stock market drop last year and cratered a similarly popular ETN.
Here are some facts about the ETN, known as TVIX:
- VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN are unsecured obligations issued by Credit Suisse designed to provide traders with the ability to gain exposure to volatility.
- The ETN is linked to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index and is meant to track twice the value of the underlying index.
- For the most part, TVIX trades like a stock and can be bought and sold as such.
- Unlike stocks, owning TVIX does not give you a share of a corporation.
- TVIX’s tendency to rise when stocks fall has made it popular with traders looking for short-term hedges.
- It is the largest VIX-linked exchange traded product.
- When TVIX’s price runs above its theoretical price suggested by underlying futures, large market players often sell it short and close their position using newly issued shares by Credit Suisse.
