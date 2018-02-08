FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 10:43 PM / in 9 hours

White House says long-term economic fundamentals are strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is focused on the long-term fundamentals of the economy, which he believes are very strong, White House spokesman Raj Shah said on Thursday in response to the steep drop in the U.S. stock market.

“The president, like the rest of the White House, is concerned about long-term economic indicators and factors, and the fundamentals in terms of the long term are very strong,” Shah told a regular press briefing.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

