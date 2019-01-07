Amazon, Netflix help Wall Street build on rally

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) fueled a second straight session of gains on Wall Street on Monday, with the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks helping ease concerns that have pummeled the market in recent months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 98.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 23,531.48, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 17.76 points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,549.7, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 84.61 points, or 1.26 percent, to 6,823.47.