Wall Street stocks climb on trade hopes

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 climbed to a three-week high on Tuesday, led by Apple, Amazon, Facebook and a rally in industrials on bets that the United States and China would strike a deal to end a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 256.64 points, or 1.09 percent, to 23,787.99, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 24.74 points, or 0.97 percent, to 2,574.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 73.53 points, or 1.08 percent, to 6,897.00.