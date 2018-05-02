S&P, Dow open lower ahead of Fed decision

(Reuters) - The S&P and Dow opened slightly lower on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on monetary policy, while Apple’s 3.6 percent jump after results helped small gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.42 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 24,097.63. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,654.24. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.74 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,138.45 at the opening bell.