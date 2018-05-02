FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 2, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

S&P, Dow open lower ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The S&P and Dow opened slightly lower on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on monetary policy, while Apple’s 3.6 percent jump after results helped small gains on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1.42 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 24,097.63. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.56 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,654.24. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.74 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,138.45 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.