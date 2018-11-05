Business News
November 5, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Apple drags down Nasdaq at open; S&P, Dow rise

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Nasdaq opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a more than 2 percent fall in Apple Inc shares, while a jump in energy stocks supported the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.36 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 25,261.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.31 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,726.37. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.91 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,344.08 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.