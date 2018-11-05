Apple drags down Nasdaq at open; S&P, Dow rise

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Nasdaq opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a more than 2 percent fall in Apple Inc shares, while a jump in energy stocks supported the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.36 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 25,261.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.31 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,726.37. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.91 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,344.08 at the opening bell.