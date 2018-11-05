Apple drags down Nasdaq at open; S&P, Dow rise

The Nasdaq opened lower on Monday, dragged down by a more than 2 percent fall in Apple Inc shares, while a jump in energy stocks supported the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial index.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.36 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 25,261.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.31 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,726.37. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.91 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,344.08 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva