May 4, 2018 / 11:53 AM / in 3 minutes

Wall Street closes higher as data eases inflation fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. wage growth helped to calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation, though the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials still posted losses for the week.

Trader Michael Capolino shouts out a bid on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 332.36 points, or 1.39 percent, to 24,262.51, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 33.71 points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,663.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 121.47 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,209.62.

    Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish

