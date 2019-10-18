Boeing, J&J pull down Wall Street along with weak China data

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Friday as negative headlines about Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Boeing (BA.N), along with bleak economic data from China, soured investor risk appetite and offset generally positive corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 255.07 points, or 0.94%, to 26,770.81, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.83 points, or 0.39%, to 2,986.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 67.31 points, or 0.83%, to 8,089.54.