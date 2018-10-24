FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Boeing props up Dow at open, but chipmakers pose headwind

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dow opened flat on Wednesday after Boeing’s profit forecast eased worries of slowing corporate profits, but dim outlook from other China-reliant companies, including chipmakers, kept the pressure on the S&P and Nasdaq.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 18.55 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,172.88.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.82 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,737.87. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.33 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,423.21 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

