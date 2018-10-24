Boeing props up Dow at open, but chipmakers pose headwind

(Reuters) - Dow opened flat on Wednesday after Boeing’s profit forecast eased worries of slowing corporate profits, but dim outlook from other China-reliant companies, including chipmakers, kept the pressure on the S&P and Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 18.55 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,172.88.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.82 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,737.87. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.33 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,423.21 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur