Boeing props up Dow at open, but chipmakers pose headwind

(Reuters) - Dow opened flat on Wednesday after Boeing’s profit forecast eased worries of slowing corporate profits, but dim outlook from other China-reliant companies, including chipmakers, kept the pressure on the S&P and Nasdaq.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 18.55 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,172.88.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.82 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,737.87. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.33 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,423.21 at the opening bell.