Disney helps lift Dow, S&P to records; Nasdaq dips

A screen broadcasts the House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, as traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Wednesday helped by a big jump in Walt Disney shares, but the Nasdaq fell and gains were kept in check by fresh uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 92.1 points, or 0.33%, to 27,783.59, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.13 points, or 0.07%, to 3,093.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.99 points, or 0.05%, to 8,482.10.