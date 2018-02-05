Wall St. plunges as stocks selloff continues

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks plunged in highly volatile trading on Monday, with the Dow industrials falling nearly 1,600 points at its lows - the biggest intraday point drop in history - as a long-awaited pullback from record highs deepened.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1,175.21 points, or 4.6 percent, to 24,345.75, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 113.17 points, or 4.10 percent, to 2,648.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 273.42 points, or 3.78 percent, to 6,967.53.