Dow breaks above 24,000 mark as tax bill wins crucial support

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average pierced through the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday and the other indexes rallied on strong indications that President Donald Trump’s tax-cut plan may get enough support for passage.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) as a screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it crosses 24,000, in New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Republican U.S. Senator John McCain said he would back the tax legislation under consideration by the Senate, saying he believes it will directly benefit all Americans.

McCain, who had voted against the healthcare overhaul effort this summer, is considered a critical vote for the Republican effort.

The blue-chip Dow index has crossed four similar 1,000-point milestones this year on the back of strong corporate earnings, robust economic data and hopes that Trump’s tax plan would make headway.

“The market is pushing higher as the tax reform gets closer to becoming a reality. The market is beginning to price in a higher certainty of tax reform happening and that is the big driver today,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

At 10:48 a.m. ET (1548 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial average .DJI was up 144.91 points, or 0.61 percent, at 24,085.59 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 11.65 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,637.72.

Art Cashin, Director of Floor Operations at UBS, wears a DOW 24,000 hat as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crosses 24,000, in New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.54 percent to 6,861.25, a day after posting its biggest one-day drop in more than three months as investors rotated out of technology stocks.

Tech heavyweights such as Apple (AAPL.O) and Facebook (FB.O), the worst hit in Wednesday’s sell-off, boosted the indexes on Thursday.

The S&P energy index’s .SPNY more than 1 percent rise led the advancers after OPEC agreed to extend oil production cuts until the end of 2018. [O/R]

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) jumped 2 percent, while JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) rose more than 0.5 percent, tracking higher U.S. treasury yields.

Kroger (KR.N) was the biggest S&P gainer, surging about 10 percent after the supermarket chain forecast upbeat same-store sales for the holiday quarter and reported higher-than-expected results.

Reports that pointed to sustained increase in underlying price pressures and a drop in first-time applications for unemployment benefits also helped sentiment.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,704 to 1,071. On the Nasdaq, 1,538 issues rose and 1,221 fell.