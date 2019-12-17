Business News
December 17, 2019 / 12:49 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The blue-chip Dow Jones index dipped at the opening bell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis around its 737 MAX jet deepened, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes eked out gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.14 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 28,221.75. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.95 points, or 0.12%, at 3,195.40. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 15.24 points, or 0.17%, to 8,829.47 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
