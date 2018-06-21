Dow drops at open, technology stocks boost Nasdaq

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Thursday, as concerns over an ongoing trade spat between the United States and China lingered, while strong results from Micron and gains in large-cap technology stocks buoyed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,639.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.96 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,769.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.78 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,800.30 at the opening bell.