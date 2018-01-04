Dow nears 25,000 after strong U.S. private hiring data

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes opened at record levels on Thursday, with the Dow Jones index only a couple of points away from breaching 25,000-mark for the first time as strong U.S. private hiring data added to the bullish sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 65.08 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,987.76. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.72 points, or 0.247691 percent, to 2,719.78. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 22.88 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,088.41.