FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 4, 2018 / 12:37 PM / in 25 minutes

Dow nears 25,000 after strong U.S. private hiring data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes opened at record levels on Thursday, with the Dow Jones index only a couple of points away from breaching 25,000-mark for the first time as strong U.S. private hiring data added to the bullish sentiment.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 65.08 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,987.76. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.72 points, or 0.247691 percent, to 2,719.78. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 22.88 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,088.41.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.