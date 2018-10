NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow hit a record closing high on Tuesday, but a drop in Facebook (FB.O) shares weighed on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 122.73 points, or 0.46 percent, to 26,773.94, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.18 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,923.41, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 37.76 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,999.55.