Dow, Nasdaq open lower after tech, Boeing results; Fed in focus

FILE PHOTO: A man walks by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Building in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The Dow and the Nasdaq opened lower on Wednesday after a mixed bag of earnings from big technology firms and downbeat Boeing results, while investors hoped that the Federal Reserve would stick to its promise of keeping monetary policy loose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.5 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 33860.46. The S&P 500 fell 1.6 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 4185.14, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.4 points, or 0.05%, to 14082.782 at the opening bell.