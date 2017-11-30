Dow opens above 24,000 for first time

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened above the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, supported by a rebound in technology stocks and progress on President Donald Trump’s tax-cut plan.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 95.62 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,036.3. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.59 points, or 0.365184 percent, to 2,635.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 27.58 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,851.97.