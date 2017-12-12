Dow opens higher; Fed's rate hike in focus

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher as energy stocks gained and shares of Boeing touched a record high, while the S&P and the Nasdaq opened flat ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 63.9 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,449.93. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.03 points, or 0.076316 percent, to 2,662.02. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.33 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,871.75.