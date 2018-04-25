Dow opens slightly higher on industrial gains

(Reuters) - The Dow opened slightly higher on Wednesday, boosted by Boeing’s 3.4 percent jump after strong results, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were little changed as U.S. bond yields climbed above the 3 percent level.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.07 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,070.20. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.36 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,634.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.64 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,009.99 at the opening bell.