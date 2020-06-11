Dow slumps 5% on fears of spurt in virus infections, economic worries

Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks deepened losses on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its biggest single day percentage fall since March 18, on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

At 12:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1,355.81 points, or 5.02%, at 25,634.18, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 135.13 points, or 4.24%, at 3,055.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 343.77 points, or 3.43%, at 9,676.58.