Dow, S&P 500 end choppy session down slightly

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow ended a volatile session down slightly on Tuesday as investor optimism over China-U.S. trade talks was offset by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to shut down the U.S. government and by political uncertainty in Britain.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.02 points, or 0.22 percent, to 24,370.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.94 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,636.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.31 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,031.83.