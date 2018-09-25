Dow, S&P 500 end down; utilities decline

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as a boost from the energy sector and strong consumer confidence data was offset by losses in chipmakers and utilities ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 69.71 points, or 0.26 percent, to 26,492.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.79 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,915.58, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 14.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to 8,007.47.