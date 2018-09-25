FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Dow, S&P 500 end down; utilities decline

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as a boost from the energy sector and strong consumer confidence data was offset by losses in chipmakers and utilities ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 69.71 points, or 0.26 percent, to 26,492.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.79 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,915.58, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 14.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to 8,007.47.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

